OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform: Mexico 2004

This comprehensive review of Mexican regulatory policy outlines progress made by Mexico since the 1999 review conducted by the OECD, and makes recommendations for further reforms aimed at promoting investment and boosting productivity and competitiveness. In particular, the review examines the government's capacity to assure high quality regulation, the extent of market openness, and the performance of regulatory agencies for energy, water, financial services, and telecommunications. A special chapter looks at electricity, for which OECD recommends important changes.