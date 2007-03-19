Korea was among the first countries reviewed in the OECD Reviews ofRegulatory Reform Series. Since the first review in 2000, Korea has made bold efforts to enhance conditions for long term growth: promoting regulatory reform, cutting red tape, strengthening competition policy and market openness. The Korean government has also modernised its regulatory framework for information technologies, an area where Korea plays a leading role among OECD countries. This publication assesses progress since 2000 and analyses many of the lessons of implementation of regulatory reform. It highlights possible responses to current challenges. These include the pressures of an ageing society, future welfare needs and human capital development. The study includes a new special chapter on tertiary education, where improvements in the regulatory framework can yield significant benefits for future innovation and productivity.
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform: Korea 2007
Progress in Implementing Regulatory Reform
Report
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report21 June 2022
-
-
20 January 2021
-
18 December 2020
-
13 July 2020
-
Report18 June 2019
-
26 March 2019
-
9 March 2018
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
21 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
14 March 2024