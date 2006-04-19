OECD Review of Agricultural Policies: South Africa 2006

The South African economy, including agriculture, is increasingly integrated in world markets with about one-third of agricultural production exported. Wide ranging reforms liberalising domestic and foreign trade, and lowering support to agriculture were implemented in the 1990s. This first comprehensive OECD review of agriculture in South Africa assesses agricultural policies in the context of liberalisation reforms taken, new market pressures, land reform, and Black Economic Empowerment measures and makes a series of policy recommendations.