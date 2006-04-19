The South African economy, including agriculture, is increasingly integrated in world markets with about one-third of agricultural production exported. Wide ranging reforms liberalising domestic and foreign trade, and lowering support to agriculture were implemented in the 1990s. This first comprehensive OECD review of agriculture in South Africa assesses agricultural policies in the context of liberalisation reforms taken, new market pressures, land reform, and Black Economic Empowerment measures and makes a series of policy recommendations.
OECD Review of Agricultural Policies: South Africa 2006
Report
OECD Review of Agricultural Policies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 April 2015
-
27 March 2015
-
29 April 2013
-
19 October 2012
-
29 June 2010
-
18 February 2008
-
14 November 2005
-
31 October 2005
Related publications
-
6 October 2023
-
Working paper22 December 2022
-
22 December 2022
-
Working paper22 December 2022
-
-
Working paper22 September 2022
-
25 August 2022
-
25 April 2022