This report examines agricultural policies in Switzerland and makes recommendations concerning the role of regulations, reducing trade barriers and export subsidies, reducing direct payments to farmers and increasing incentives to produce high quality products at competitive prices, implementing regionally differentiated policies, and addressing sustainability of resources and animal welfare.
OECD Review of Agricultural Policies: Switzerland 2015
Report
OECD Review of Agricultural Policies
Abstract
