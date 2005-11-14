This book presents a comprehensive overview and assessment of China's agricultural policies combined with OECD estimates of the level of support provided to the Chinese farm sector. It also examines such issues as welfare impacts of liberalisation; Chinese agricultural commodity markets; grain stock estimates; labour mobility and rural poverty in China; and food safety.
OECD Review of Agricultural Policies: China 2005
Report
OECD Review of Agricultural Policies
Abstract
