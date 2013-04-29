OECD Review of Agricultural Policies: Kazakhstan 2013

This Review, undertaken in close co-operation with the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and conducted within the framework of the OECD Eurasia Competitiveness Programme, assesses the performance of agriculture in Kazakhstan over the last two decades. It evaluates agricultural policy reforms in Kazakhstan and provides recommendations to address key challenges in the future. This analysis is based on the approach that agriculture policy should be evidence-based and designed to support productivity, competitiveness and sustainable development, while avoiding unnecessary distortions to production decisions and to trade. A special chapter of the Review highlights the constraints to farm incomes that exist beyond the farm gate and related policy issues.