This Review, undertaken in close co-operation with the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and conducted within the framework of the OECD Eurasia Competitiveness Programme, assesses the performance of agriculture in Kazakhstan over the last two decades. It evaluates agricultural policy reforms in Kazakhstan and provides recommendations to address key challenges in the future. This analysis is based on the approach that agriculture policy should be evidence-based and designed to support productivity, competitiveness and sustainable development, while avoiding unnecessary distortions to production decisions and to trade. A special chapter of the Review highlights the constraints to farm incomes that exist beyond the farm gate and related policy issues.
OECD Review of Agricultural Policies: Kazakhstan 2013
Report
OECD Review of Agricultural Policies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 April 2015
-
27 March 2015
-
19 October 2012
-
29 June 2010
-
18 February 2008
-
19 April 2006
-
14 November 2005
-
31 October 2005
Related publications
-
25 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
-
15 February 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-