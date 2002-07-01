OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Ukraine 2002

This progress report builds on the results of the inaugural meeting of the OECD-Ukraine Forum on Investment and Enterprise Development, held in Kiev on 21-22 February 2002. It comprises the report prepared by the Ukrainian Government, the OECD assessment, the business perspectives, and presentations by national and international practitioners and experts. A broad set of issues are addressed, ranging from the general economic situation to achievements and difficulties in the fields of taxation, privatisation, financial sector and banking. The report also reflects the discussion on further steps in OECD-Ukraine co-operation, and outlines the activities of other international organisations and bilateral donors in support of the reform process.

The progress report provides a record of the reforms under way and the ongoing debate on the reform process in Ukraine -- a country with strong economic potential but which has yet to be perceived as an attractive destination for foreign direct investment.