This first OECD Economic Survey for the Ukraine reviews recent economic developments and points out key economic challenges that Ukraine faces in the medium-term, including reducing barriers to economic growth though institutional and regulatory reform and raising competitiveness. The Survey makes a series of Recommendations.
OECD Economic Surveys: Ukraine 2007
Report
OECD Economic Surveys
Abstract
