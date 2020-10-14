OECD Digital Government Index (DGI)

This Working Paper presents the process, methodology and results of the OECD 2019 Digital Government Index (DGI). It has three key objectives. First, the paper describes the design, the content and the methodology of the pilot OECD Survey on Digital Government 1.0 and outlines the data collection and verification process. Second, it presents the outcomes of different statistical tests to assess the robustness of the results, including tests to evaluate the sensitivity of the indicators to various weighting schemes. Third, the paper presents countries’ composite results and scores by each of the six dimensions comprised in the OECD Digital Government Policy Framework. Lastly, the paper outlines the key findings and messages based on these results.