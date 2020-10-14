This Working Paper presents the process, methodology and results of the OECD 2019 Digital Government Index (DGI). It has three key objectives. First, the paper describes the design, the content and the methodology of the pilot OECD Survey on Digital Government 1.0 and outlines the data collection and verification process. Second, it presents the outcomes of different statistical tests to assess the robustness of the results, including tests to evaluate the sensitivity of the indicators to various weighting schemes. Third, the paper presents countries’ composite results and scores by each of the six dimensions comprised in the OECD Digital Government Policy Framework. Lastly, the paper outlines the key findings and messages based on these results.
OECD Digital Government Index (DGI)
Methodology and 2019 results
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
Working paper9 April 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
Working paper14 December 2023
-
27 October 2023
-
Working paper20 September 2023
-
Working paper11 September 2023
-
18 July 2023
Related publications
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
13 March 2024
-
Policy paper19 February 2024
-
Policy paper30 January 2024
-
22 December 2023