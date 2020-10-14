Skip to main content
OECD Digital Government Index (DGI)

Methodology and 2019 results
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/b00142a4-en
Barbara Ubaldi, Tomoya Okubo
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Ubaldi, B. and T. Okubo (2020), “OECD Digital Government Index (DGI): Methodology and 2019 results”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 41, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b00142a4-en.
