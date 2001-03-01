Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Obstacles to Expanding Intra-African Trade

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/042583120128
Authors
Roberto Longo, Khalid Sekkat
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Longo, R. and K. Sekkat (2001), “Obstacles to Expanding Intra-African Trade”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 169, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/042583120128.
Go to top