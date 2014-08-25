Skip to main content
Nuclear Site Remediation and Restoration during Decommissioning of Nuclear Installations

A Report by the NEA Co-operative Programme on Decommissioning
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264222182-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management
Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2014), Nuclear Site Remediation and Restoration during Decommissioning of Nuclear Installations: A Report by the NEA Co-operative Programme on Decommissioning, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264222182-en.
