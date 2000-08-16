Mankind now enjoys many benefits from nuclear-related technologies. There is, however, growing concern in many OECD countries that nuclear education and training is decreasing, perhaps to problematic levels. This publication conveys the results of a pioneering survey on nuclear education and training in almost 200 organisations in 16 countries. It presents the current situation and examines causes for concern. It also provides recommendations as to the actions that governments, academia and industry must take in order to ensure that crucial present requirements are met and future options are not precluded.