Mankind now enjoys many benefits from nuclear-related technologies. There is, however, growing concern in many OECD countries that nuclear education and training is decreasing, perhaps to problematic levels. This publication conveys the results of a pioneering survey on nuclear education and training in almost 200 organisations in 16 countries. It presents the current situation and examines causes for concern. It also provides recommendations as to the actions that governments, academia and industry must take in order to ensure that crucial present requirements are met and future options are not precluded.
Nuclear Education and Training
Cause for Concern ?
Report
Nuclear Development
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 September 2022
-
Report6 July 2022
-
16 June 2022
-
2 December 2021
-
1 December 2021
-
Report26 November 2021
-
29 July 2021
-
Related publications
-
21 December 2023
-
-
26 October 2023
-
26 October 2023
-
23 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
19 September 2023
-
15 September 2023