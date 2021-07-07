Skip to main content
Ensuring the Adequacy of Funding Arrangements for Decommissioning and Radioactive Waste Management

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6b316bb6-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Nuclear Development
Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2021), Ensuring the Adequacy of Funding Arrangements for Decommissioning and Radioactive Waste Management, Nuclear Development, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6b316bb6-en.
