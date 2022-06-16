Reducing industrial carbon emissions is one of the most difficult challenges on the path to net zero by 2050 due to the magnitude of greenhouse gas emissions from the industrial sector and technical requirements for heat in addition to power. High-temperature gas-cooled reactors (HTGRs) are a promising Generation IV nuclear technology that can supply process heat for a variety of industrial applications. The Nuclear Energy Agency investigated the potential and limitations of HTGRs for industrial heat applications. This study reviews the technical features and development status of HTGRs as a low-carbon heat source and explores how this technology could meet the process heat requirements of different industrial processes. It revealed the potential industrial applications of HTGR heat in the near term as well as further opportunities in the medium to long term while identifying the remaining challenges for the industrial deployment of this technology.
High-temperature Gas-cooled Reactors and Industrial Heat Applications
Report
Nuclear Development
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 September 2022
-
Report6 July 2022
-
2 December 2021
-
1 December 2021
-
Report26 November 2021
-
29 July 2021
-
-
Report7 April 2021
Related publications
-
21 December 2023
-
-
26 October 2023
-
26 October 2023
-
23 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
19 September 2023
-
15 September 2023