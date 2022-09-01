Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Maximising Uranium Mining’s Social and Economic Benefits

A Guide for Stakeholders
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a2b420bf-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Nuclear Development
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2022), Maximising Uranium Mining’s Social and Economic Benefits: A Guide for Stakeholders, Nuclear Development, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a2b420bf-en.
Go to top