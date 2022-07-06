Skip to main content
Beyond Electricity

The Economics of Nuclear Cogeneration
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/bed3e52c-en
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Nuclear Development
OECD/NEA (2022), Beyond Electricity: The Economics of Nuclear Cogeneration, Nuclear Development, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bed3e52c-en.
