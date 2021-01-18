Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Not enough hours in the day

Policies that shape teachers’ use of time
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/15990b42-en
Authors
Luka Boeskens, Deborah Nusche
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Boeskens, L. and D. Nusche (2021), “Not enough hours in the day: Policies that shape teachers’ use of time”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 245, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/15990b42-en.
Go to top