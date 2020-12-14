Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Strengthening national examinations in Kazakhstan to achieve national goals

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0bf8662b-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “Strengthening national examinations in Kazakhstan to achieve national goals”, OECD Education Policy Perspectives, No. 24, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0bf8662b-en.
Go to top