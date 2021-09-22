Skip to main content
How socio-economics plays into students learning on their own

Clues to COVID-19 learning losses
https://doi.org/10.1787/2417eaa1-en
Miyako Ikeda, Alfonso Echazarra
PISA in Focus
Ikeda, M. and A. Echazarra (2021), “How socio-economics plays into students learning on their own: Clues to COVID-19 learning losses”, PISA in Focus, No. 114, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2417eaa1-en.
