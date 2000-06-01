New York's School for the Physical City

The School for the Physical City was built in an office building in the central business district of Manhattan for 500 students, in grades 7 through 12, who use the city’s infrastructure as a vehicle for studying traditional academic disciplines. It is one of the new, small theme schools inaugurated in 1993/94 by the New York City (NYC) Board of Education with support from four nonprofit organisations, initiated under the New Visions School Programme by the federal government.