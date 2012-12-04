In early 2011, the Netherlands Institute for Transport Policy Analysis performed a mobility analysis, focussing on recent trends. This analysis showed that, following the remarkable growth in the 1980s and 1990s, the total national mobility of people in the Netherlands has not increased since 2005. This particularly appears to apply to car use. Except for the economic crisis around 2008/2009, the reasons for this development remained unclear at the time…
New Drivers in Mobility
What Moves the Dutch in 2012 and Beyond?
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
