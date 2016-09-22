Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

National Inventories and Management Strategies for Spent Nuclear Fuel and Radioactive Waste

Methodology for Common Presentation of Data
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264265431-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2016), National Inventories and Management Strategies for Spent Nuclear Fuel and Radioactive Waste: Methodology for Common Presentation of Data, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264265431-en.
Go to top