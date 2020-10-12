Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Mobility as a Service

A New Ambition for Public Transport Authorities
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3de9adb3-en
Authors
Yves Crozet
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Crozet, Y. (2020), “Mobility as a Service: A New Ambition for Public Transport Authorities”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2020/16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3de9adb3-en.
Go to top