The effects of migration on development depends on who leaves, where they go, and how home countries adjust to their leaving. Migration and development policies are comlements, not substitutes. Smart visa policies, coupled with capacity building at home can maximise the positive impact of migration
Migration, a Negative or a Positive Driver for Development?
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Abstract
