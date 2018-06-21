Skip to main content
Microbial Influence on the Performance of Subsurface, Salt-Based Radioactive Waste Repositories

An Evaluation Based on Microbial Ecology, Bioenergetics and Projected Repository Conditions
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264303133-en
Authors
Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management
NEA (2018), Microbial Influence on the Performance of Subsurface, Salt-Based Radioactive Waste Repositories: An Evaluation Based on Microbial Ecology, Bioenergetics and Projected Repository Conditions, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264303133-en.
