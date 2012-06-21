Skip to main content
Methods for Safety Assessment of Geological Disposal Facilities for Radioactive Waste

Outcomes of the NEA MeSA Initiative
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264991903-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management
Cite this content as:

OECD (2012), Methods for Safety Assessment of Geological Disposal Facilities for Radioactive Waste: Outcomes of the NEA MeSA Initiative, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264991903-en.
