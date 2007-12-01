Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Medium-term Oil Market Uncertainties

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/234337231160
Authors
Lawrence Eagles
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Eagles, L. (2007), “Medium-term Oil Market Uncertainties”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2007/19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/234337231160.
Go to top