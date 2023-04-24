Skip to main content
Measuring skill gaps in firms: the PIAAC Employer Module

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/903c19c9-en
Authors
Luca Marcolin, Glenda Quintini
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Marcolin, L. and G. Quintini (2023), “Measuring skill gaps in firms: the PIAAC Employer Module”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 292, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/903c19c9-en.
