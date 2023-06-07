This report proposes a comprehensive classification of “New Mobility” services and vehicles that are changing the way people travel. It also identifies performance indicators to help set the right policies as New Mobility evolves. It sets out a framework to systematically collect and compare New Mobility-related data. Finally, the report examines how governments and private stakeholders can collaborate to improve their understanding of New Mobility and determine if and where policy interventions are needed.
Measuring New Mobility
Definitions, Indicators, Data Collection
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
