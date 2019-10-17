The shipping sector receives subsidies, tax breaks and other forms of financial support from governments. This report gives an overview of direct and indirect subsidies available to maritime transport in OECD countries and assesses whether they provide value for taxpayers’ money. Based on this, the report offers recommendations on how policy-makers can increase the effectiveness of maritime subsidies.
