Managing Highly-Skilled Labour Migration

A Comparative Analysis of Migration Policies and Challenges in OECD Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/225505346577
Authors
Jonathan Chaloff, Georges Lemaître
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
English
français

Cite this content as:

Chaloff, J. and G. Lemaître (2009), “Managing Highly-Skilled Labour Migration: A Comparative Analysis of Migration Policies and Challenges in OECD Countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 79, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/225505346577.
