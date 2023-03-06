What is the best country for global talents in the OECD?

Attracting and retaining global talent remains high on the political agenda in OECD member countries as qualified workers constitute key drivers of economic growth, competitiveness, and innovation. Talent mobility plays a key role in addressing skills shortages and offsetting negative impacts of workforce ageing. Countries that do not join the global competition for highly skilled migrants risk lagging behind. This policy brief presents the results of the second edition of the OECD Indicators of Talent Attractiveness, developed by the OECD with support from the Bertelsmann Stiftung. The OECD Indicators of Talent Attractiveness measures the relative attractiveness of countries from a multidimensional perspective, considering both the migration policy framework and other factors that affect the ability to attract and retain international talent. After a first edition in 2019, this edition provides an update and allows for comparison of talent attractiveness over time.