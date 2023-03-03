What are the top OECD destinations for start-up talents?

Immigrant entrepreneurs play a vital role in spurring innovation, job creation, attracting foreign investment and driving economies forward. OECD countries are increasingly competing to become the top destination for entrepreneurial talent. This has led to an ever-larger number of countries offering start-up visas targeting high potential entrepreneurs. The OECD Indicators of Talent Attractiveness, developed by the OECD with support from the Bertelsmann Stiftung, measure the relative attractiveness of countries from a multidimensional perspective, considering both the migration policy framework and other factors that affect their ability to attract and retain international talent. The 2023 edition of the OECD Indicators of Talent Attractiveness includes for the first time a ranking of the most attractive OECD countries for immigrant start-up founders. This policy brief presents the results of the ranking and discusses key factors that makes a country attractive to start-up talents.