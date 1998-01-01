Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Management Challenges at the Centre of Government

Coalition Situations and Government Transitions
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kml614vl4wh-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
SIGMA Papers

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (1998), “Management Challenges at the Centre of Government: Coalition Situations and Government Transitions”, SIGMA Papers, No. 22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kml614vl4wh-en.
Go to top