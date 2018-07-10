Skip to main content
Mainstreaming biodiversity and development in Peru

Insights and lessons learned
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2933d7d2-en
Authors
Galina Alova, José Carlos Orihuela, Katia Karousakis
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Alova, G., J. Orihuela and K. Karousakis (2018), “Mainstreaming biodiversity and development in Peru: Insights and lessons learned”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 45, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2933d7d2-en.
