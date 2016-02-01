High quality logistics is a key for the economic performance of any country. Well-functioning logistics both domestically and internationally is a necessary precondition of national competitiveness. As an open economy, Chile relies heavily on trade for its economic growth. Lower transport and logistics costs as well as effective coordination between operators and public and private sector would improve Chile’s competitiveness, boost exports and diversify production and trade patterns.
Logistics Observatory for Chile
Strengthening Policies for Competitiveness
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
