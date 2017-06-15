Localising the response

When disaster strikes, local actors are often the first to respond. National authorities have the primary responsibility to respond and protect their population through their national disaster management plans. In fragile states or crisis contexts, a vibrant civil society can develop, usually complementing or sometimes substituting for basic service delivery. Organisations at the local level, such as the national Red Cross-Red Crescent National Society (RCNS) local branches, faith based organisations and other civil society groups can rapidly mobilise their own resources.