Local Governments and Ports

This report compares the different ways in which local governments are involved in running ports and offers recommendations for more effective port governance. Around a third of the world’s largest ports are controlled by local governments. How do they perform this role, and with what results? Specifically, what are the impacts of local governments’ port policies on local job creation and greening ports?

This report is part of the International Transport Forum’s Case-Specific Policy Analysis series. These are topical studies on specific issues carried out by the ITF in agreement with local institutions.