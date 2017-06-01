Linking People and Places

This report examines how different people and groups experience accessibility in cities. It reviews the latest research findings, methodologies and data sources on urban accessibility and discusses how better data and computing power can enhance accessibility analysis and mapping. The findings provide policy makers with guidance on how to make it easier for citizens to physically reach services and opportunities that matter to them, and to help build more equitable and sustainable and economically viable cities.

The work for this report was carried out in the context of a project initiated and funded by the International Transport Forum's Corporate Partnership Board (CPB). CPB projects are designed to enrich policy discussion with a business perspective. Led by the ITF, work is carried out in a collaborative fashion in working groups consisting of CPB member companies, external experts and ITF staff.