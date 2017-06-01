Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Linking People and Places

New ways of understanding spatial access in cities
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/996cc49e-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

ITF (2017), “Linking People and Places: New ways of understanding spatial access in cities”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 35, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/996cc49e-en.
Go to top