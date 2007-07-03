Skip to main content
Linkage of Geoscientific Arguments and Evidence in Supporting the Safety Case

Second AMIGO Workshop Proceedings, Toronto, Canada, 20-22 September 2005
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264021747-en
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Radioactive Waste Management
OECD/NEA (2007), Linkage of Geoscientific Arguments and Evidence in Supporting the Safety Case: Second AMIGO Workshop Proceedings, Toronto, Canada, 20-22 September 2005, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264021747-en.
