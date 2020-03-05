Skip to main content
Laggard firms, technology diffusion and its structural and policy determinants

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/281bd7a9-en
Giuseppe Berlingieri, Sara Calligaris, Chiara Criscuolo, Rudy Verlhac
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Berlingieri, G. et al. (2020), “Laggard firms, technology diffusion and its structural and policy determinants”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 86, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/281bd7a9-en.
