Knowledge, Commitment, Action against Corruption in Asia and the Pacific

Under which it proliferates. They know first hand that corruption jeopardizes security and economic growth, perpetuates poverty, and exacerbates social inequities. The knowledge has prompted the governments of more than half the world's population to commit to working together to fight corruption under the umbrella of the Asian Development Bank (ADB)/Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Anti-Corruption Initiative for Asia and the Pacific. Civil society and the business community have joined them in this commitment, and together, the 25 member countries of the ADB/OECD Anti-Corruption Initiative for Asia and the Pacific are taking action against corruption in Asia and the Pacific.