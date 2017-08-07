Skip to main content
Jousting with Dragons

A resilience engineering approach to managing SMS in the transport sector
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/72ecda07-en
Authors
Eric Arne Lofquist
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Lofquist, E. (2017), “Jousting with Dragons: A resilience engineering approach to managing SMS in the transport sector”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2017/19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/72ecda07-en.
