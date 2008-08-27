Improving the performance of youth on the labour market is a crucial challenge in many OECD countries and first experiences on the labour market have a profound influence on later working life. This report on Norway, one of a series of country studies, surveys the main barriers to employment for young people in Norway, assesses of the adequacy and effectiveness of existing measures to improve the transition from school to work in the country, and presents set of policy recommendations. It finds that on most counts, the youth labour market in Norway performs well, but that the incidence of sickness and disability is unusually high, immigrant youth do not fare as well, and more needs to be done to ensure that all youth leave education with recognised qualifications.
Jobs for Youth/Des emplois pour les jeunes: Norway 2008
Report
Jobs for Youth/Des emplois pour les jeunes
