Improving the performance of youth on the labour market is a crucial challenge in many OECD countries and first experiences on the labour market have a profound influence on later working life. This report on Japan, one of a series of country studies, surveys the main barriers to employment for young people in Japan, assesses of the adequacy and effectiveness of existing measures to improve the transition from school to work in the country, and presents set of policy recommendations.
Jobs for Youth/Des emplois pour les jeunes: Japan 2009
Report
Jobs for Youth/Des emplois pour les jeunes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 December 2010
-
24 March 2010
-
24 February 2010
-
7 December 2009
-
23 November 2009
-
30 July 2009
-
20 April 2009
-
27 August 2008
Related publications
-
30 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
10 April 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
Case study9 February 2024
-
Case study19 January 2024