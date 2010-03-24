Jobs for Youth/Des emplois pour les jeunes: Greece 2010

Improving the performance of youth on the labour market is a crucial challenge in OECD countries facing persistent youth unemployment. Whatever the level of qualification, first experiences on the labour market have a profound influence on later working life. This report on Greece contains a survey of the main barriers to employment for young people, an assessment of the adequacy and effectiveness of existing measures to improve the transition from school to work, and a set of policy recommendations for further action by the public authorities and social partners. The report is based on the proceedings of a seminar and is published in English only. However, a French translation of the summary and main recommendations has been included in this volume.