First experiences on the labour market have a profound influence on later working life. This report on Poland contains a survey of the main barriers to employment for young people, an assessment of the adequacy and effectiveness of existing measures to improve the transition from school-to-work, and a set of policy recommendations for further action by the public authorities and social partners.
Jobs for Youth/Des emplois pour les jeunes: Poland 2009
Report
Jobs for Youth/Des emplois pour les jeunes
Abstract
