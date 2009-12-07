First experiences on the labour market have a profound influence on later working life. This report on the United States contains a survey of the main barriers to employment for young people, an assessment of the adequacy and effectiveness of existing measures to improve the transition from school-to-work, and a set of policy recommendations for further action.
Jobs for Youth/Des emplois pour les jeunes: United States 2009
Report
Jobs for Youth/Des emplois pour les jeunes
Abstract
