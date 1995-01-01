Skip to main content
IT Diffusion Policies for SMEs

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/237628373440
OECD
OECD Digital Economy Papers
OECD (1995), “IT Diffusion Policies for SMEs”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 9, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/237628373440.
