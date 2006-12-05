Skip to main content
Is Training More Frequent When the Wage Premium is Smaller?

Evidence from the European Community
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/351251420436
Andrea Bassanini, Giorgio Brunello
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Bassanini, A. and G. Brunello (2006), “Is Training More Frequent When the Wage Premium is Smaller?: Evidence from the European Community”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 41, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/351251420436.
